Rose plants tend to wilt quickly in the intense summer heat, but with the right care, you can keep them lush and green. By following a few simple steps—like watering at the right time, protecting them from harsh sunlight, using mulch, and adding nutritious fertiliser—you can ensure your rose plants continue to bloom even during the hottest months.

Rose Plant Care in Summer: A rose plant adds beauty to any garden, but taking care of it during the scorching summer heat can be a bit of a challenge. Too much sun, low humidity, and hot winds can cause rose plants to wilt quickly. However, with the right care, your rose plants can stay green and full of flowers even during the summer months. You can protect your rose plants from the harsh effects of the heat by following a few simple gardening tips.

Watering at the Right Time is Crucial

In summer, giving your rose plants the right amount of water is very important. It's best to water the plants either early in the morning or in the evening. During these times, the sun is less intense, which allows the soil to hold moisture for longer. Make sure the soil doesn't dry out completely, but also avoid over-watering, as it can damage the roots.

Protect the Plants from Harsh Sunlight

Although roses love sunlight, the intense and direct sun of the summer can be harmful. If the afternoon sun is too strong, it's best to provide some shade for the plants. For plants growing in the garden, you can create shade using a shade net or a light cloth to protect them.

Mulching the Soil is Beneficial

Mulching is an excellent way to protect your plants during the summer. To do this, you can spread a layer of dry leaves, grass clippings, or coconut husks on the top surface of the soil. This helps the soil retain moisture for a longer time and prevents the roots from getting too hot. Mulching keeps the plants healthy and encourages more flowers to bloom.

Add Fertiliser from Time to Time

To keep rose plants healthy, it's important to feed them with nutrient-rich fertiliser. In summer, it's recommended to use a light organic fertiliser, like vermicompost or cow dung manure. This provides the plants with essential nutrients and ensures their healthy growth. However, remember that adding too much fertiliser can also be harmful to the plants.

Trim Dry Leaves and Twigs

If you see any dry leaves or damaged twigs on your rose plants, you should trim them off regularly. This helps the plant direct its energy towards growing new leaves and flowers. Additionally, it keeps the plant clean and healthy, ensuring that your roses continue to bloom even during the summer months.

