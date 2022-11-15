Pick the right serum for your skin with the help of these tips

You must include a serum in your skincare routine to get clear and glowing skin but finding the right one might be challenging for you, with plenty of choices available in the market. Here are some simple tips for choosing the right serum for your skin.

Serums have become a mainstay of skincare due to their various skin-friendly properties. They have smaller molecules than those in moisturisers, allowing them to get into deeper layers of our skin and provide the nutrients required. Serums can help with specific skin problems such as acne marks, dullness, pigmentation, blackheads, whiteheads, open pores, premature ageing, and many other benefits with regular use. Here are some simple and valuable suggestions for selecting a suitable serum.

Know your skin type: Everyone has a unique skin type, so something that works for someone with oily skin might not work for someone with dry skin. You should consider serums with salicylic acid, niacinamide or retinol if your skin is oily and is prone to acne, which is excellent for this skin type. Hyaluronic acid is a perfect active ingredient for dry skin since it draws moisture, giving you a plumper appearance.

Choose the best serum according to your age: Because serums include many active components, you must be attentive while selecting the best one. To get your skin used to the serum, starting with a modest concentration of active ingredients is always better. Teenagers need a basic skincare routine of moisturiser, cleanser and sunscreen. Hyaluronic acid or niacinamide is the best choice if you are in your early 20s. If you are in your late 20s, 30s, or 40s, you should take retinoids.

Know your skin type: Alpha-hydroxy acids such as Glycolic acid, Azelaic acid, Vitamin C, and Kojic acid are the best choices that you should include in your skincare regime as needed if you have dark spots, uneven skin tone, and post-acne marks. A retinol serum is a wonderful option if you want to fight the effects of ageing. Retinol or salicylic acid is again an effective treatment for blackheads and whiteheads.

