5 5 Image Credit : tokyotoilet.jp

Interesting facts about these transparent toilets

The smart glass in these toilets ensures complete privacy as soon as you lock the door. The creators designed these unique toilets with the main idea of showing people how clean they are. The goal of the Tokyo Toilet Project isn't just to show off new tech. It's to build public trust that public toilets can be clean, safe, and even beautiful. That's why this project has won praise from all over the world. It stands as another great example of Japan's focus on cleanliness, technology, and new ideas.