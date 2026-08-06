OMG! Japan Built Transparent Toilets That Turn Private the Moment You Lock the Door
Transparent toilets may look completely see-through from the outside, but a clever privacy feature changes everything once the door is locked. Discover how these innovative public toilets work and why they went viral.
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Image Credit : Tokyotoiley.jp
How do these transparent toilets work?
These toilets use 'Smart Glass' technology, not regular glass. When the toilet is empty, the glass is totally transparent. This lets you easily check from the outside if it's clean or if someone is inside. But the moment you go in and lock the door, the smart glass instantly turns opaque using an electric current. This means nobody outside can see a thing, giving you complete privacy.
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Image Credit : tokyotoilet.jp
Why were such toilets built?
The city set up these special toilets as part of the Tokyo Toilet Project. The organisers found that people hesitate to use public toilets in parks for two main reasons. First, they don't know if the toilet is clean. Second, they fear someone might be hiding inside. These transparent toilets solve both problems at once. You can see the condition inside when it's empty and use it with confidence.
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Image Credit : tokyotoilet.jp
What's special about this project?
World-famous Japanese architect Shigeru Ban designed these toilets. He's also a winner of the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize. The city installed these toilets in parks in Tokyo's Shibuya area. They aren't just toilets; their beautiful design adds to the city's look. At night, colourful lights inside make them glow like lanterns in the park. Several other top designers also joined this project, which later expanded to more parts of Shibuya.
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Image Credit : tokyotoilet.jp
Why are Japanese toilets famous worldwide?
Japanese toilets are famous for their high-tech features. Toilets made by the famous company TOTO have many smart functions. A button press activates a water jet for cleaning, a heated seat, and an air-drying facility. The lid also lifts automatically when you open the door and closes by itself after use. Some models even have systems to remove bad smells, automatic flushing, and tech to save water.
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Image Credit : tokyotoilet.jp
Interesting facts about these transparent toilets
The smart glass in these toilets ensures complete privacy as soon as you lock the door. The creators designed these unique toilets with the main idea of showing people how clean they are. The goal of the Tokyo Toilet Project isn't just to show off new tech. It's to build public trust that public toilets can be clean, safe, and even beautiful. That's why this project has won praise from all over the world. It stands as another great example of Japan's focus on cleanliness, technology, and new ideas.
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