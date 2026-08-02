Indian firms must shift from one-off check-ups to continuous, AI-enabled healthcare to combat rising chronic diseases and mental health issues, a new report finds. Preventive care significantly cuts hospitalisation and insurance costs.

Indian companies will need to move beyond one-off health check-ups towards continuous, personalised and AI-enabled employee healthcare as rising chronic diseases, mental health concerns and delayed treatment increasingly affect productivity, retention and healthcare costs, according to the third edition of the CII-MediBuddy workplace health report.

The report said the focus of corporate wellness programmes should shift from simply measuring participation to tracking measurable improvements in employee health outcomes. It highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence to enable personalised health journeys, proactive follow-ups, early risk identification and sustained employee engagement.

The Financial Case for Preventive Care

The findings underline the financial significance of preventive healthcare. Employees who completed three annual health check-ups recorded a hospitalisation rate of 2.41 per cent, compared with 7.27 per cent among employees who did not attend any annual health check-up--a nearly three-fold difference associated with regular preventive screening.

The report also found that although only 25 per cent of employees skipped every annual health check-up, this group accounted for 46 per cent of inpatient hospitalisation claims and 43 per cent of total insurance payouts, highlighting the disproportionate costs associated with delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Post-Screening Challenges

However, a major challenge remains after screening. Around 52 per cent of employees do not take any action following a health check-up, with the report attributing this gap to a lack of personalised guidance, follow-up calls, prioritised referrals or timely reminders.

Growing Health Risks in the Workforce

The report also pointed to growing cardiovascular and metabolic health risks among corporate employees. Cardiac medicines accounted for 20.34 per cent of all pharmacy dispensations, while HbA1c testing for diabetes has become MediBuddy's fourth-most requested diagnostic test among corporate employees.

Impact on Productivity and Mental Health

Workplace health is also emerging as a productivity issue. Poor employee mental health is estimated to cost Indian employers Rs 1.1 lakh crore annually, including Rs 51,000 crore from presenteeism and Rs 14,000 crore from absenteeism.

Disengaged, burned-out teams were found to have 17 per cent lower productivity than engaged teams.

Organisational Health Maturity Lags

The firm said its Workplace Health Maturity Curve found that 73 per cent of organisations remain at the two lowest stages of workplace health management, while fewer than 2 per cent have reached the highest level, where employee health is integrated into business strategy and supported by predictive and personalised interventions.

Recommendations for a Broader Strategy

The report recommended a broader, life-stage-based approach incorporating mental health, women's health, fitness, financial wellness, maternity and elder care, with AI-enabled preventive healthcare increasingly becoming a tool for employee engagement, retention and productivity. (ANI)