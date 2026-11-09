Environmental expert Ravinarayana has raised concerns over rising air pollution in Bengaluru following Diwali celebrations. He attributed the increase to excessive firecracker use and warned that toxic smoke could worsen respiratory problems among asthma patients and affect birds, animals and the environment.

Air pollution has become a growing concern in India's major cities, particularly during festivals when firecracker use adds to existing pollution levels. Following reports of dangerously high pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi, concerns have also been raised about deteriorating air quality in Karnataka's capital, Bengaluru, after Diwali celebrations.

Environmental expert Ravinarayana has expressed concern over the impact of excessive firecracker use, stating that the smoke and harmful emissions released during the celebrations have contributed to a sudden rise in pollution levels in the city. He has also warned that the resulting air pollution could affect people with respiratory conditions, as well as birds and other animals.

According to Ravinarayana, Delhi's pollution level has reportedly surged to 480%, while Bengaluru, which usually records levels of around 38-40%, has witnessed a sharp increase to 106% following the widespread bursting of firecrackers during Diwali.

Severe Trouble For Asthma Patients And The Public

The sudden rise in pollution levels in Bengaluru has raised concerns about the health risks faced by residents, particularly those suffering from asthma, respiratory illnesses and allergies.

The toxic smoke released by firecrackers contains harmful pollutants that remain in the air and affect the quality of the air people breathe. Exposure to these pollutants can aggravate existing respiratory conditions and cause breathing difficulties, especially among children, older people and those with underlying health conditions.

Ravinarayana has also expressed concern about the long-term health consequences of continued exposure to polluted air, urging people to be mindful of the environmental and health impacts of firecracker use.

Birds And Animals Also Affected By Firecracker Noise

The impact of firecracker celebrations is not limited to humans. Birds and other animals are also exposed to excessive noise and smoke during festivals.

According to Ravinarayana, loud firecracker bursts can frighten birds, particularly at night when they are resting on tree branches. He has raised concerns that sudden and intense noise can cause distress among birds and affect their natural behaviour.

He has also highlighted the wider impact of firecracker pollution on the environment, pointing out that wildlife and other living creatures are equally vulnerable to the consequences of excessive celebrations.

Environmental Expert Urges Public To Celebrate An Eco-Friendly Diwali

Ravinarayana has appealed to the public to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly and responsible manner. He stressed that excessive firecracker use can have adverse effects on air quality, public health and the natural environment.

He has urged residents to consider the consequences of their celebrations and avoid activities that contribute to unnecessary air and noise pollution.

These concerns serve as a reminder that festive celebrations should not come at the cost of public health, animal welfare or the environment. Responsible celebrations and greater awareness can help reduce pollution and make festivals safer for everyone.