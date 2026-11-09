In Indian Railways, train coaches and engines that transport passengers to their destinations have a fixed time limit. According to railway rules, the average lifespan of traditional blue ICF coaches is 25 years. The red LHB coaches, manufactured with modern technology, serve for about 30 to 35 years.

Similarly, diesel and electric train engines generally run for 30 to 35 years. As soon as this time is over, officials do not just discard them. A team of technical experts thoroughly examines the strength of those coaches and takes a decision on their further use.