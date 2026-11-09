Thuraiyur Police in Tamil Nadu celebrated Diwali with truck, bus and cab drivers away from their families by offering tea, sweets and firecrackers. The heartwarming gesture won praise on social media.

Diwali is a time when families come together to celebrate, exchange gifts and share festive moments. However, for many people whose jobs require them to travel, spending the festival away from their loved ones is often unavoidable. Recognising the efforts of such workers, the Thuraiyur Police in Tamil Nadu's Trichy district came up with a thoughtful initiative to bring some festive cheer to drivers who were on duty during Diwali.

A heartwarming video showing police personnel inviting truck, bus and cab drivers to take a short break and join them in the celebrations has caught the attention of social media users, with many appreciating the gesture.

Thuraiyur Police Invite Drivers To Join Diwali Celebrations

In the video, a police officer is seen interacting with a truck driver who had travelled from Kolkata and was heading towards Chennai. After asking about his journey and destination, the officer learnt that the driver was away from his family for work during the festival.

The policeman then invited him to join the police personnel for a small Diwali celebration, acknowledging his hard work and the fact that he was serving the public even on a festival day.

The officers also extended the invitation to truck, bus and cab drivers travelling through the area, encouraging them to take a 10-minute break from their duties and celebrate Diwali with them.

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Police Distribute Sweets And Light Firecrackers With Drivers

As part of the initiative, the Thuraiyur Police personnel offered tea and sweets to the drivers and exchanged festive greetings with them. The officers and drivers also came together to light firecrackers, making the occasion memorable for those who could not celebrate Diwali with their families.

After spending some time together, the drivers and police personnel shared tea and sweets before going their separate ways.

The initiative turned an ordinary roadside stop into a warm festive gathering, giving the drivers a brief opportunity to experience the joy of Diwali despite being away from home.

Tamil Nadu Police Share Video, Social Media Users Appreciate Gesture

The Tamil Nadu Police shared the video on social media, highlighting the Thuraiyur Police's efforts to make the festival special for people who had to remain on duty.

The initiative received appreciation from social media users, with many praising the police personnel for their thoughtful gesture and efforts to strengthen the relationship between the police and the public.

One user commented: "Very good gesture. Congratulations to the officer who suggested this idea. This is how TRUST has to be built with public. My Respects to your team.!"

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Another user wrote: "Super Gesture! Best wishes to the Policeman."

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A third user commented: "This is so happy to see! These are the kind of things that makes people love the police, it shows people that Police are for the people and not here to control but to serve.."

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The heartwarming initiative highlights how small acts of kindness and appreciation can make festivals more meaningful, especially for those who spend special occasions away from their families.