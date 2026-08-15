Miss Earth Indonesia 2025 died. The beauty queen's death was reported on August 14, which would have been Putri Andriani Juficha's birthday.

The pageant world is grieving the unexpected loss of Putri Andriani Juficha, who represented Indonesia at Miss Earth 2025. The beauty queen died at the age of 25, and her death was revealed on August 14—the same day she would have turned 26. Her demise has horrified fans and the pageant community. The reason of death has not been officially disclosed.

Miss Grand Indonesia Organisation pays tribute.

The Miss Grand Indonesia Organisation issued a social media announcement announcing Juficha's death. The organization recognised her not just as a pageant winner, but also as a beloved member of its extended family.

The tribute praised her grace, courage, and charm, while expressing sympathy to her family and loved ones. The news instantly gained traction among pageant followers and supporters on social media.

Who Was Putri Andriani Juficha?

Juficha was becoming increasingly popular in Indonesia's beauty contest circuit. She was a runner-up in Miss Grand Indonesia 2025 before being chosen to represent Indonesia in the worldwide Miss Earth competition later that year. According to records, she is North Sulawesi's representative for Miss Earth Indonesia 2025.

She was also studying law and was involved with environmental concerns. Her interests, according to reports, include recycling, river protection, and environmental preservation. She also experimented with music and published a single.

Her Miss Earth Journey

Juficha represented Indonesia in Miss Earth 2025, an international beauty competition that also promotes environmental awareness. She was chosen when another Indonesian participant, Jazmine Rowe, withdrew from the competition for unknown reasons.

Although her participation in the international competition did not result in a big placement, it added another chapter to her brief but successful pageant career.

Death was announced on her birthday.

The timing of the announcement made the news especially painful. Juficha's death was disclosed on August 14, which would have been her 26th birthday. As condolences pour down, the pageant world remembers her for her ambition, environmental concerns, and contributions to the Indonesian pageant scene.