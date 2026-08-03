Feeling Stressed? These 4 Common Foods May Be Secretly Fueling Your Anxiety
Stress often triggers unhealthy food cravings, but some choices can make anxiety even worse. Discover four foods you should avoid during stressful times and healthier alternatives to help support your mood and overall well-being.
Sugary foods
Eating too many sweets when you're stressed increases the cortisol hormone. This can mess up your sleep schedule and make you feel worse.
Processed foods
During stressful times, eating a lot of processed foods can spike your blood sugar levels. This will only make you feel more tired and sluggish.
Alcohol
Many of us think a drink can bring mental relief. But drinking alcohol when you're stressed can disturb your sleep and make your mental health even worse.
Caffeinated drinks
Caffeinated drinks like coffee can give you a good energy boost. However, drinking them when you're not mentally well can actually increase your stress levels.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.