This Onam 2025, skip store-bought packets and make fresh ada at home for your payasam. Soft rice sheets steamed in banana leaves bring authentic flavor, tradition, and love to your festive Sadhya. Simple, wholesome, and truly Kerala-style.

Onam 2025: When we think of Onam, one of the first things that comes to mind is the sweet, creamy payasam that rounds off the grand Sadhya. And while many of us reach for the ready-made ada packets, there’s something truly magical about making it at home. The process may be simple, but the difference in taste is unforgettable. Plus, it’s one of those festive kitchen rituals that makes you feel more connected to tradition.

Onam 2025: Why Bother Making Ada at Home?

Honestly, it’s easy to just buy a packet from the store, but homemade ada has a charm of its own. Imagine spreading soft rice batter on fresh banana leaves, the aroma of steaming filling up your kitchen, and the satisfaction of peeling off perfectly cooked ada. It’s not just cooking—it’s part of the Onam spirit. And the best part? It makes your payasam taste so much better.

Onam 2025: How to Make Creamy Mango Payasam for Your Festive Feast

Onam 2025: Ada Ingredients

Don’t worry—you only need a handful of ingredients:

3 cups rice flour

3 glasses of water

2 banana leaves (cleaned and softened slightly over a flame)

2 spoons of ghee

That’s it! Simple, right?

Step-by-Step: How to Make Ada

Mix rice flour with water to form a loose batter. Add a little ghee and give it a good stir.

Take a banana leaf, spread the batter lightly over it, and roll it up.

Place the rolled leaf in boiling water and let it steam until cooked through.

Peel off the leaf, cut the cooked rice sheet into small squares or strips—and voilà, your ada is ready!

Onam 2025: Traditional Kerala-Style Koottukari Recipe for Sadhya

Pro Tips from the Kitchen

Don’t make the batter too thick—looser batter makes softer ada.

Greasing the leaf with a touch of ghee makes peeling easier.

Fresh banana leaves not only add flavor but also make the process feel festive.

Once your ada is ready, you can go ahead and make the classic palada payasam with milk and sugar. Serve it warm after the Sadhya, and watch everyone go for that extra spoonful. This year, skip the store packets—try making ada at home and bring a little more love and tradition into your Onam 2025 celebrations.