Celebrate Onam 2025 with a unique twist to the traditional Sadhya—Green Tomato Aviyal. Mildly tangy raw tomatoes blend with coconut, cumin, and curry leaves, cooked in coconut oil for a light, wholesome, and flavorful Kerala-style dish.

Onam 2025: Onam Sadhya is incomplete without a variety of vibrant and flavorful dishes, and Green Tomato Aviyal adds a refreshing twist to the traditional spread. Unlike the usual aviyal made with mixed vegetables, this recipe highlights the mildly tangy and subtly sweet taste of raw green tomatoes, beautifully balanced with coconut, cumin, and curry leaves. Cooked in true Kerala style with a drizzle of aromatic coconut oil, this dish is light, wholesome, and perfect for celebrating the festive spirit of Onam.

Onam 2025: Green Tomato Aviya Recipe

Ingredients

Green Tomatoes - 1 cup

Salt - 1 spoon

Turmeric Powder - 1 spoon

Coconut - 1 cup

Cumin Seeds - 1 spoon

Coconut Oil - 4 spoons

Curry Leaves - 3 sprigs

Preparation

Green tomatoes are less sour. Therefore, it has a unique taste. To prepare tomato aviyal, first, chop the green tomatoes lengthwise. Then add some water, turmeric powder, and salt and put it to boil. Once it is half cooked, add ground coconut, green chilies, and cumin seeds. Now add curry leaves, coconut oil, and salt as needed, mix well, and remove from heat when it reaches a good consistency. After turning off the heat, add a little more raw coconut oil and curry leaves and mix well.