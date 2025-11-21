Eggs are a food rich in protein. Many believe eating eggs daily can raise cholesterol. Do eggs really increase bad cholesterol? Studies say eating one egg a day is quite safe.

One egg provides about 6-7 grams of protein, including nine essential amino acids. It also contains vitamins A, D, E, B12, choline, lutein, zeaxanthin, and unsaturated fats.

The yolk contains most of the fat-soluble nutrients and components that support brain and eye health.

Studies show that moderate egg consumption (about one per day) does not increase the risk of heart disease.

Researchers say it's safe for healthy people to eat 1-2 eggs per day. However, an individual's health condition is very important.

