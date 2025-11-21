Also known as golden milk, drinking turmeric milk regularly offers many health benefits. Turmeric helps boost immunity and contains the active compound curcumin. Here's why you should drink it.

Curcumin in turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. It helps reduce inflammation in the body, which can benefit those with conditions like arthritis.

Turmeric milk is rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce oxidative stress and lower the risk of chronic diseases. Adding cinnamon and ginger can boost its antioxidant levels even more.

The mix of turmeric and warm milk can soothe the digestive tract, helping to relieve symptoms of indigestion and bloating.

Regularly consuming turmeric milk can strengthen your immune system, making the body more resilient against infections, especially during winter.

Turmeric milk can enhance sleep quality. Drinking it an hour before bed can help you get a good night's sleep.

Some studies suggest that turmeric can help improve mood and reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

