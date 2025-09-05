Onam 2025: Koottukari is a must-have in the Onam Sadhya, made with chickpeas, yam, and raw plantain cooked in a coconut-spice blend. Rich, hearty, and flavorful, this Kerala delicacy adds depth and tradition to the festive feast.
Onam 2025: No Onam Sadhya is complete without the rich and flavorful Koottukari, a classic Kerala curry that brings together the earthy goodness of chickpeas, yam, and raw plantain with the aroma of roasted coconut and spices. Unlike lighter dishes on the festive platter, Koottukari stands out for its thick, wholesome texture and bold flavors, perfectly complementing rice and other traditional sides. With every bite, it captures the essence of Kerala’s culinary heritage and adds a hearty touch to the grand feast of Onam.
Onam 2025: Koottukari Recipe
Ingredients
Chickpeas - 1 cup
Green chilies - 2
Turmeric powder - 1 spoon
Salt - 2 spoons
Curry leaves - 2 sprigs
Grated coconut - 1/2 cup
Cumin seeds - 2 spoons
Grated coconut - 1 cup
Ghee - 2 spoons
Chili powder - 1 spoon
Raw plantain - 1 cup
Yam - 1 cup
Preparation
In a cooker, add soaked chickpeas, finely chopped raw plantain (peeled), and finely chopped yam. Add green chilies, turmeric powder, salt, and ground coconut-cumin seed paste. Cook well. Then, add roasted coconut, chili powder, turmeric powder, required amount of pepper powder, and salt. Mix well. The Koottukari is ready.