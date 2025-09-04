Prepare a delicious mango pachadi for this year's Onam feast with this simple and flavorful recipe by Vini Binu. A perfect blend of sweet, sour, and spice to elevate your sadhya.
Celebrate this Onam with a delicious and traditional mango pachadi — a sweet, tangy, and mildly spiced dish that adds a burst of flavor to your sadhya spread.
Ingredients Main Ingredients:
- Ripe mangoes – 3
- Green chillies – 4
- Salt – 1 tsp
- Water – 2 cups
- Curry leaves – A few
- Thick yogurt – 1 cup
For the Paste:
- Grated coconut – ¾ cup
- Ginger – A small piece
- Cumin seeds – ½ tsp
- Green chillies – 2
- Mustard seeds – 1 tsp
For Tempering:
- Pearl onions – 3 (sliced)
- Curry leaves – As required
- Dried red chillies – 2
- Coconut oil – As required
- Mustard seeds – As required
Preparation Method
- Cook the Mangoes: Peel and chop the ripe mangoes into small pieces. Slightly mash them and place them in a cooking pot. Add green chillies, curry leaves, salt, and 2 cups of water. Bring this mixture to a boil and cook until the mangoes soften and the water reduces.
- Make the Coconut Paste: Grind the grated coconut, ginger, green chillies, and cumin seeds into a smooth paste. Add mustard seeds to the paste and crush them lightly (do not grind too finely).
- Combine and Simmer: Add the ground coconut paste to the cooked mango mixture. Mix well and let it cook on a low flame for about 5 minutes.
- Add Yogurt: Lower the flame and slowly add the thick yogurt, one spoon at a time, stirring continuously. Heat gently without bringing it to a boil. Once slightly warm, turn off the flame.
- Prepare the Tempering: Heat coconut oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds, sliced pearl onions, curry leaves, and dried red chillies. Fry until the onions turn golden.
- Finish the Dish: Pour the tempering over the mango pachadi. Mix gently.