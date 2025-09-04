Prepare a delicious mango pachadi for this year's Onam feast with this simple and flavorful recipe by Vini Binu. A perfect blend of sweet, sour, and spice to elevate your sadhya.

Celebrate this Onam with a delicious and traditional mango pachadi — a sweet, tangy, and mildly spiced dish that adds a burst of flavor to your sadhya spread.

Ingredients Main Ingredients:

  • Ripe mangoes – 3
  • Green chillies – 4
  • Salt – 1 tsp
  • Water – 2 cups
  • Curry leaves – A few
  • Thick yogurt – 1 cup

For the Paste:

  • Grated coconut – ¾ cup
  • Ginger – A small piece
  • Cumin seeds – ½ tsp
  • Green chillies – 2
  • Mustard seeds – 1 tsp

For Tempering:

  • Pearl onions – 3 (sliced)
  • Curry leaves – As required
  • Dried red chillies – 2
  • Coconut oil – As required
  • Mustard seeds – As required

Preparation Method

  1. Cook the Mangoes: Peel and chop the ripe mangoes into small pieces. Slightly mash them and place them in a cooking pot. Add green chillies, curry leaves, salt, and 2 cups of water. Bring this mixture to a boil and cook until the mangoes soften and the water reduces.
  2. Make the Coconut Paste: Grind the grated coconut, ginger, green chillies, and cumin seeds into a smooth paste. Add mustard seeds to the paste and crush them lightly (do not grind too finely).
  3. Combine and Simmer: Add the ground coconut paste to the cooked mango mixture. Mix well and let it cook on a low flame for about 5 minutes.
  4. Add Yogurt: Lower the flame and slowly add the thick yogurt, one spoon at a time, stirring continuously. Heat gently without bringing it to a boil. Once slightly warm, turn off the flame.
  5. Prepare the Tempering: Heat coconut oil in a small pan. Add mustard seeds, sliced pearl onions, curry leaves, and dried red chillies. Fry until the onions turn golden.
  6. Finish the Dish: Pour the tempering over the mango pachadi. Mix gently.

 