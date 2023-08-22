Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Onam 2023: Here are some gift ideas for your family, friends to rejoice this festive season

    Explore a collection of culturally inspired Onam gift ideas that embody tradition and togetherness, perfect for celebrating the spirit of unity and renewal during this cherished festival.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    As the warm hues of autumn paint the landscape, the joyous echoes of Onam herald the arrival of a cherished festival in the heart of Kerala. Beyond the delightful Pookalams and sumptuous feasts, the tradition of exchanging gifts adds a touch of warmth to the festive season. Whether you're looking to surprise loved ones, honor age-old customs, or simply spread the spirit of unity and renewal, these thoughtful gift ideas capture the essence of Onam and bring joy to those you hold dear.

    Check out these items that you can gift your loved ones:

    Traditional Attire: Gift a beautiful Kasavu saree or a set of traditional Kerala attire like mundu for men and set mundu for women.

    Pookalam Kit: Put together a kit with colorful flower petals and leaves for creating Pookalams, allowing the recipient to engage in this artistic tradition.

    Cooking Essentials: Provide a package of authentic Kerala spices, rice, and other cooking ingredients to help someone prepare a delicious Onasadya feast.

    Sweets and Snacks: Gift a collection of traditional Kerala sweets like Payasam, Unniyappam, and Banana Chips, beautifully packaged.

    Home Decor: Consider gifting traditional home decor items such as brass lamps (Nilavilakku), decorative trays, or wall hangings.

    Festival Essentials: Create a bundle with items like banana leaves, a traditional vessel for serving, and other items commonly used during Onam festivities.

    Plant or Flower Arrangement: Give a potted plant or a flower bouquet as a symbol of growth and renewal, reflecting the spirit of Onam.

    Cultural Gifts: Present books on Kerala's history, culture, or mythology, or even a traditional musical instrument like a miniature Veena or Mridangam.

    Handmade Crafts: Support local artisans by gifting handcrafted items like pottery, wood carvings, or traditional handicrafts.

    Spa or Wellness Gift: Offer relaxation with a spa gift set featuring Ayurvedic oils or bath salts for rejuvenation.

    Family Games: Choose traditional board games that can be enjoyed by the whole family, encouraging quality time together.

    Art Prints: Select art prints featuring Kerala's landscapes, folk art, or other culturally significant images.

    Customized Gifts: Personalize gifts with the recipient's name or a meaningful message, such as custom-made Onam-themed mugs, coasters, or T-shirts.

    Cooking Workshops: If the recipient is interested in cooking, consider gifting them a cooking workshop focusing on traditional Kerala cuisine.

    Charitable Donation: In the spirit of giving, make a donation to a charitable organization in the name of the recipient.

    As the season of Onam unfolds its beauty and cultural significance, the act of giving takes center stage, allowing us to connect with the spirit of the festival in a heartfelt way. Each carefully chosen gift becomes a symbol of tradition, unity, and the joy of celebrating together. Whether it's the vibrant colors of a Pookalam, the aroma of traditional dishes, or the heartfelt exchange of presents, Onam's essence lives on through these gestures, reminding us of the beauty of our heritage and the bonds that bring us closer as a community.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 2:52 PM IST
