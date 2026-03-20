A new study warns that obesity can double the risk of dementia. Belly fat, poor diet, and low vitamin D increase the danger, while stronger muscles may help lower the risk of cognitive decline.

If you're worried about your weight, here's another big reason to pay attention. A new study has found that being obese can actually double your risk of developing dementia later in life. The research also points out that certain foods, like processed meats, and low levels of Vitamin D can increase the chances of getting Alzheimer's disease.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A major study from the American Academy of Neurology has revealed something crucial: it’s not just about how much fat you have, but where you store it. This can seriously affect your risk for diseases like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's. For this study, researchers looked at data from 412,690 people in the UK Biobank. Most of them were around 56 years old and had no history of cognitive problems.

Also read: 24 Minutes of Specially Created Music Can Significantly Lower Anxiety Levels

Obesity Risk

The team tracked them for nine years. At the start, the researchers measured everyone's waist and hip size, grip strength, and bone density. Their main goal was to see how many of these people went on to develop dementia, particularly Alzheimer's, or Parkinson's disease over the next nine years. The results were quite telling. People with more fat around their belly had a 13% higher risk of developing these neurological diseases. And for those with excess fat on their arms, the risk was even higher at 18%. But here's some good news.

The study found that people with stronger muscles had a 26% lower risk of cognitive diseases compared to those with weaker muscles. This shows that muscle strength is also a key factor. Researchers also highlighted that for people between 35 and 65, being obese can increase the risk of future dementia by about 30%.

This is a serious issue, as dementia is becoming a major public health challenge across the world. So, what exactly is dementia? It's a group of brain diseases that cause memory loss, affect your ability to think clearly, and make it hard to do everyday tasks. While it's often seen in older people (Alzheimer's is the most common type), it's not a normal part of ageing. It's a neurological condition that needs medical attention and can also lead to changes in behaviour and personality.

Also read: Fathers’ Smoking Habits Could Increase Diabetes Risk in Children, Study Finds