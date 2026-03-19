India's long-standing reliance on rice as a daily staple might be about to change because to technology advancements. At the heart of it is a lab-engineered grain known as "CSIR Designer Rice," which was created utilising extrusion technology to achieve a reduced glycaemic index and increased protein content.

However, while the science promises metabolic advantages, nutrition experts worry that it might still be ultra-processed food.

According to India Today report, C Anandharamakrishnan, director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Institute of Science, Technology, and Innovation Studies (CSIR-NSIIT), who led the research, described the innovation as a deliberate attempt to re-engineer one of India's most popular foods while maintaining its familiarity on the plate.