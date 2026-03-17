Feeling anxious? A new study finds that 24 minutes of music with auditory beat stimulation (ABS) can significantly reduce anxiety. Discover this drug-free digital therapy.

A recent study suggests that listening to specially created music for 24 minutes can greatly help in reducing anxiety. This music is paired with auditory beat stimulation (ABS), a technique that uses rhythmic sounds to affect brain activity. The researchers believe this method could provide an easy, drug-free way for people to manage stress and improve their emotional health.

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The clinical trial was carried out by psychologists at Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU), along with LUCID, a digital therapeutics company, and was published in PLOS Mental Health.

Music as a Therapy Tool

Anxiety impacts millions of people around the world. While medications and cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) are widely used treatments, they can be expensive, require a lot of time, or have unwanted side effects. Music-based digital therapies offer a low-cost, convenient alternative that can be used almost anywhere to quickly ease symptoms.

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Testing Different Listening Durations

The trial involved 144 adults who had moderate anxiety and were already on medication. Participants were randomly assigned to four listening sessions: 24 minutes of pink noise as a control, and 12, 24, or 36 minutes of music with ABS. Anxiety and mood were assessed before and after each session using standard tools.

Finding the Sweet Spot

The results indicated that music with ABS significantly decreased both physical and mental symptoms of anxiety when compared to the pink noise control.

The 24-minute session produced the best overall improvement in anxiety and negative mood. It was just as effective as the 36-minute session and more effective than the 12-minute session, showing a “sweet spot” for listening.

Researchers noted that 24 minutes is long enough to have a meaningful effect but short enough to easily fit into everyday routines. The findings support the potential of music-based digital therapies as a practical, scientifically supported tool for managing anxiety.

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