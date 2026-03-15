New research shows fathers’ smoking or nicotine use can alter children’s sugar metabolism, raising diabetes risk. Male pre-conception tobacco use may affect offspring’s insulin, glucose, and liver function.

New research shows that a father’s use of tobacco could impact how his children process sugar, possibly increasing their risk of developing diabetes. A study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society found that nicotine exposure in male mice led to metabolic changes in their offspring.

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Diabetes is a major health issue. In the United States, more than 40 million people live with the condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diabetes can result in serious health problems, such as heart disease, kidney damage, and nerve damage. Because it is a lifelong condition that affects many people, managing it also leads to significant financial costs.

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Why You Should Quit Smoking

The study shows that smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes are among the most preventable causes of poor health. Reducing these habits, particularly among men who are more likely to use tobacco than women could help slow the rise of diabetes.

Dr Raquel Chamorro-Garcia, a senior author of the study from the University of California, Santa Cruz, explained: “When male mice consumed nicotine in their drinking water, their offspring had metabolic alterations that appear to impact the way the body metabolizes sugar. This suggests that tobacco use in men is linked with an increased risk of their descendants developing diabetes.”

Experiment Results

In the experiment, the researchers compared the offspring of male mice exposed to nicotine with those of fathers who were not exposed. Female offspring of nicotine-exposed fathers had lower insulin and fasting glucose levels, while male offspring also showed changes in blood sugar and liver function. These changes are related to conditions like obesity and metabolic liver disease.

Dr Chamorro-Garcia shared that the findings show that fathers’ use of tobacco products can have lasting effects on their children’s health. It emphasizes the importance of male health before conception.

Since the study used only pure nicotine, the researchers were able to confirm that the effects were caused by nicotine itself, not by other chemicals found in cigarettes or e-cigarettes. This research highlights how a man’s lifestyle choices can affect the health of his future children.

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