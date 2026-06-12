5 Warning Signs Your AC May Explode And Simple Safety Tips To Avoid Fire Accidents
Without proper maintenance, your AC unit can suddenly catch fire or even explode. But don't worry, your AC will usually show some warning signs before it fails completely. Here's what to look out for.
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Signs of an AC Explosion
Summer is here, and ACs in our homes and offices are working overtime to save us from the heat. But without proper maintenance, these machines can unexpectedly catch fire or explode. Your AC will show some warning signs before a complete breakdown. If you spot them in time, you can avoid a major accident.
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Burning Smell or Smoke
While your AC is running, if you smell burning plastic or wires, or see light smoke, switch it off at once. This is a serious sign. It could be a wiring short circuit, overheating, or some other electrical problem. Get a technician to inspect it immediately.
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Is the MCB Tripping Frequently?
If the MCB or circuit breaker in your main box trips every time you switch on the AC, don't just ignore it. This could be a sign of an overload, a faulty compressor, or a wiring issue. Ignoring this is very risky as it can lead to a fire.
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Strange Noises from the AC?
If your AC starts making unusual rattling sounds, vibrating too much, or you hear a grinding noise, it means there's a big problem inside. Issues with the fan motor or compressor parts can cause such sounds. If you don't get this fixed immediately, the problem will only get bigger.
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Sudden Drop in Cooling?
Your AC is on, but the room isn't getting cool, and the AC unit itself feels hotter than usual. This could be a compressor failure or a gas leak. If you keep running the AC in this condition, there's even a risk of the machine exploding.
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Is the Plug or Wire Getting Too Hot?
If the switchboard, plug, or socket connected to the AC is hot to the touch, turn off the main switch immediately. This could be due to a loose connection or poor-quality wiring. If you don't pay attention to this, it can lead to a major disaster.
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Simple Ways to Avoid Accidents
You should clean your AC filters at regular intervals. At least once a year, get an authorised technician to check the wiring, gas level, and compressor quality. Also, don't run the AC non-stop day and night; give it some rest. This not only saves your AC but also ensures the safety of your home and family.
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