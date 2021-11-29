  • Facebook
    Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee floors fans with culinary skills, netizens say, 'Proud moment'

    Nobel prize winner Abhijit Banerjee and French illustrator Cheyenne Olivier were seen in the latest episode by Bong Eats. The channel has  1.36 million subscribers and showcases the food of Calcutta. 
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 29, 2021, 8:32 PM IST
    It is often said that people who like eating are the best type of people. You may be thinking, what about the ones who can turn raw edibles into tasty items? Now imagine this situation where cooking and science is combined to make a delicious dish. That is what Bong Eats, a Youtube channel, provides. It has more than 1.36 million subscribers and showcases the food of Calcutta. It has been run by Saptarshi Chakraborty and Insiya Poonawala who show the traditional Bengali food which is being made at home and as well as some of the dishes found in the streets of the city. 

    In their latest episode, they were joined by Nobel prize winner Abhijit Banerjee and  French illustrator Cheyenne Olivier. They have a discussion where they talk about salads, pomelos, environmentalism and sustainability in a polarised climate. The chefs were seen creating a storm in the kitchen. They were seen making Persian yoghurt soup, Thai pomelo salad, coconut-crusted prawns and caramel custard.  Fans were also in love with the episode and said that it was a proud moment for Bengalis.

    In the episode, one can see that the Nobel prize winner had asked Insiya to address him as Abhijit or Abhijit Da. Abhijit was also seen sharing a snippet from his childhood. He had said that once as a kid, he was caught in a storm while he was at a pomelo orchard in  Murshidabad during Durga Puja time. He was seen running for shelter while it was raining. 

    To talk about Abhijit, he had won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics with his wife Esther Duflo and Micheal Kremer.  He has even published a book named Cooking To Save Your Life that features his favourite recipes that has been illustrated by Cheyenne. Abhijit had shared that Cheyenne and he used to cook together when she was an au pair (live-in caregiver) with the family for some time.   

