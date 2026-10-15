Yellow colour significance during Navratri 2026: Discover what yellow symbolises, which Goddess to worship on Day 5, and what to wear, from traditional sarees to festive kurtas and lehengas.

Navratri is the time when one can express their devotion and love through colourful clothes where each colour signifies something special about the festival. Among all the other colours used in the festival, yellow holds great importance in this nine-day festival as it represents happiness, positivity, newness, and hope.

Significance of Yellow Colour During Navratri Festival

The yellow colour symbolises sun, wisdom, positivity, and prosperity in many traditions. The bright colour is generally considered as a source of hope and positivity. It signifies joy and positivity.

Who Should You Worship On the Fifth Day of Navratri?

Maa Skandamata is celebrated on the fifth day during the nine-day festival. This goddess is the fifth incarnation of Durga and the mother of Lord Skanda. This goddess is also referred to as Kartikeya. She represents compassion and protection. This goddess is worshipped by devotees for peace and happiness within families.

What Colour Should You Choose to Wear?

A yellow saree, kurta, salwar suit or lehenga can be an excellent option to consider while celebrating Navratri. If you like a modest style, then you can use the color using your dupatta, blouse or even through some accessories. Flowers, embroidery and gold jewellery can also match yellow clothing during Puja or Garba.

Although there can be different color traditions according to regions and calendars, yellow is one of the happy colors for celebrating Navratri.