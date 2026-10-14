Navratri celebrations calls for vibrant chaniya cholis and statement jewellery pieces along with Garba dance moves. The perfect hairstyle is all you need to make your festive look even more appealing. With romantic waves, sleek buns, and even traditional braids, Bollywood stars provide many ways to create a style that is not only beautiful but also comfortable during dances.

From choosing a traditional Gujarati style to opting for an updated festive look, you can find inspiration in these seven hairstyles inspired by celebrities who will help you prepare for Garba night.