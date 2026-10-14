2 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

Try This Remedy For Money Problems

You must offer two whole turmeric roots to Goddess Durga on any Navratri night. You should then sit before the deity, chant the Sri Suktam, and pray for financial relief. You need to tie these turmeric roots in a red cloth after Navratri ends and keep them inside your cash locker. This simple practice ensures Goddess Lakshmi stays in your home all year and kicks poverty out.