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Shardiya Navratri 2026: Do This One Night Ritual To Chase Poverty Away From Your Home
Shardiya Navratri 2026 brings powerful astrological combinations like Gajakesari, Sarvarthasiddhi, Budhaditya, and Lakshminarayana yogas. You can attract massive wealth and prosperity by performing these simple night rituals during the festival.
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Image Credit : Others
The Navratri Festival
The Navratri festival runs from October 11 to October 19 this year. The stars are forming highly auspicious yogas like Gajakesari, Sarvarthasiddhi, Budhaditya, and Lakshminarayana. You can easily win the blessings of Goddess Durga and Goddess Lakshmi during this time. Astrologers say that you can boost your wealth and luck by performing specific night remedies.
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Try This Remedy For Money Problems
You must offer two whole turmeric roots to Goddess Durga on any Navratri night. You should then sit before the deity, chant the Sri Suktam, and pray for financial relief. You need to tie these turmeric roots in a red cloth after Navratri ends and keep them inside your cash locker. This simple practice ensures Goddess Lakshmi stays in your home all year and kicks poverty out.
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Image Credit : Meta AI
Remedy To Recover Your Stuck Money
You can try this Friday evening remedy during Navratri if your money is stuck somewhere. You just need to light a lamp near the Tulsi plant and pray to Goddess Lakshmi for your pending dues. Goddess Lakshmi will surely hear your prayers and help you recover your hard-earned money.
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Remedy For Job And Career Growth
You need to take 27 betel leaves and tie them together with a red thread to make a garland. You must offer this garland to Goddess Durga at night and pray for career success. You should immerse this garland in a water body once you secure your desired job. This powerful remedy removes all professional hurdles and brings quick promotions.
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Remedy To Remove Marriage Obstacles
You can coat a whole betel nut with vermilion powder if you are facing delays in fixing your marriage. You must tie this nut in a yellow cloth, place it at the feet of Goddess Durga, and pray for an early wedding. You should keep this cloth bundle safely in your bedroom after the Navratri festival concludes. This ritual clears all hurdles blocking your marriage prospects.
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