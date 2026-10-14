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Beyond Mysuru Dasara: 4 Karnataka Destinations Known For Unique Traditions And Grand Celebrations
Beyond Mysuru, Karnataka celebrates Dasara with unique traditions across the state. Discover Mangaluru’s Hulivesha, Madikeri’s Dasha Mantapa procession, Srirangapatna’s royal heritage and Shivamogga’s vibrant cultural programmes.
Mysuru Dasara
Mysuru Dasara is famous for its royal traditions and grand Jamboo Savari procession. However, several other destinations in Karnataka celebrate Dasara with unique customs, religious rituals and cultural performances.
From Mangaluru’s energetic Hulivesha to Madikeri’s spectacular Dasha Mantapa procession, these destinations offer a glimpse into the state’s rich cultural heritage.
Mangaluru Dasara: Hulivesha And Sharada Procession
Mangaluru Dasara, centred on the Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Kshetra, attracts devotees with its Navaratri rituals and grand Vijayadashami procession.
The main attractions include Hulivesha, or tiger dance, Chende drumming, folk performances and the procession of Goddess Sharada.
Madikeri Dasara: Grand Dasha Mantapa Procession
Madikeri Dasara, celebrated in Kodagu district, is known for its night-time Dasha Mantapa procession on Vijayadashami.
Elaborately decorated tableaux depicting mythological and religious themes, accompanied by music and colourful lights, draw crowds to the city.
Srirangapatna Dasara: A Festival Steeped In History
Located in Mandya district, Srirangapatna combines religious traditions with Karnataka’s royal heritage.
The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, historical monuments and local cultural events add to the significance of the Dasara celebrations.
Shivamogga Dasara: Cultural Programmes And Folk Arts
Shivamogga celebrates Dasara with religious rituals, cultural programmes and folk performances.
Events featuring local artists and traditional art forms bring communities together and create a festive atmosphere across the city.
Dasara Celebrations Across Karnataka
Each destination offers a distinct festive experience. While Mysuru is known for its royal grandeur, Mangaluru stands out for Hulivesha, Madikeri for its Dasha Mantapa procession, Srirangapatna for its historical heritage, and Shivamogga for its cultural programmes and folk traditions.
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