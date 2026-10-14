A man died after falling from a treadmill at a gym in Rajasthan's Churu. CCTV footage shows him losing his balance while running. He was taken to a government hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police are investigating, and the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed pending medical findings.

A 49-year-old government school principal died after collapsing while running on a treadmill at a gym in Sardarshahar, Rajasthan's Churu district, on Tuesday evening. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing Birbalram Meghwal losing his balance and falling from the machine. Meghwal was taken to a government hospital by people present at the gym. However, doctors declared him dead after examining him. Police have started an investigation, while the exact cause of death remains unconfirmed. A post-mortem report is awaited.

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According to the police, as reported by Aaj Tak, Meghwal had gone to a fitness centre for his usual workout on Tuesday evening. He was running on a treadmill when he suddenly lost his balance and fell to the floor, suffering a head injury.

People at the gym rushed to help him and took him to the government hospital. Despite medical attention, he could not be saved.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharmveer of Sardarshahar police station said Gaurishankar Meghwal, the deceased's younger brother, had filed a report with the police. Birbalram Meghwal, a resident of Sardarshahar, worked as the principal of a government senior secondary school in Aspalsar village.

His sudden death has left his family and colleagues in mourning.

CCTV Footage Shows Principal Falling

The CCTV footage captures Meghwal running on the treadmill before suddenly losing his balance and falling. The video has prompted discussions online about gym safety, emergency response and the importance of knowing basic first aid.

However, the footage only shows the fall and does not establish what caused his death. Although some local speculation has pointed towards a possible cardiac arrest, authorities have not confirmed this.

The exact medical cause will need to be established through the post-mortem findings. Police have said further investigation is under way.

Social Media Users Raise Questions About CPR

The incident has triggered reactions on social media, with several users stressing the importance of CPR training and prompt emergency assistance.

One user argued that more people should learn cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a life-saving technique that can help someone whose heart has stopped beating normally. Another called for CPR training in schools, colleges, workplaces and gyms.

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Some users also questioned whether people knew how to respond when someone suddenly collapsed, arguing that bystanders should assess the situation and seek emergency medical help rather than move an injured person unnecessarily.

Others suggested that gyms should pay greater attention to members' health and exercise readiness, particularly those over 40. However, suggestions that a heart problem caused Meghwal's death remain unverified.

Police have completed the post-mortem process and handed the body over to the family. The report is expected to help clarify the cause of death.

The tragedy has renewed online discussion about emergency preparedness in fitness centres. While the CCTV footage shows how suddenly the incident unfolded, the circumstances behind Meghwal's death will only become clearer once the medical findings are available.