Breast Cancer Awareness: 5 Quick Self-Check That Could Help You Spot Changes
Every woman must take care of her breast health. You need to know these essential facts and simple steps to keep a check on your breast health right at home.
Breast cancer in women
Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers women face today. You can treat it easily and boost your recovery chances if you catch it early. Many women simply ignore their breast health. You really need to learn how to examine your breasts yourself.
Why do a self-exam?
This quick home check does not replace a proper doctor's visit. It simply helps you understand your own body better. You can quickly spot any unusual changes in your breasts. Let us look at the right way to do a breast self-exam at home.
When and how often should you check?
You should check your breasts 3 to 5 days after your periods end every month. Your hormone levels settle down by then, reducing normal swelling and tenderness. Women who have reached menopause can just pick one fixed date every month to do this quick check.
How to do a breast self-exam?
1. Look closely in the mirror
Remove your top and stand straight in front of a mirror. Place your hands on your hips and keep your head straight. Look closely at your breasts for any sudden changes in shape, size, or colour. Check if your skin looks dimpled, puckered, or like an orange peel. You must also see if your nipples have changed direction, pulled inward, or have any unusual discharge.
2. Lie down and feel your breasts
Lie flat on your back. Place a pillow under the shoulder of the breast you want to check. Use the soft finger pads of your opposite hand to touch your breast gently. Feel around carefully to check if you notice any lumps or unusually hard spots.
3. Stand up and check again
Stand up straight and use your fingertips to check your breasts in small circular motions. Apply light pressure first, and then press a bit deeper to feel the inner tissues. Start from your nipple and slowly move outwards. You must also check the area from your mid-chest to your armpit, around your collarbone, and your upper stomach.
What to do if you find changes?
You must visit a doctor immediately if you find any lump, swelling, or pain during your self-exam. Every lump does not mean breast cancer. However, you should never ignore these warning signs. Getting a medical checkup is crucial whenever you spot any new or unusual changes.
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