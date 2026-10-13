Looking for an easy Navratri sweet? Try these instant coconut ladoos made with coconut, milk, sugar and cardamom. Follow this simple step-by-step recipe to prepare a delicious festive treat in just 10 minutes.

Navratri is a festival of devotion, celebrations, and sweets prepared for Maa Durga. Though preparing bhog is an essential element in the celebration of many people, staying in the kitchen for long periods of time might not always be feasible. If you are one who is searching for a yummy snack recipe that could be prepared right after your daily prayers, instant coconut ladoos can be tried.

These ladoos are made using desiccated coconut, milk, milk powder, sugar, cardamom and ghee and do not involve much effort. These can be prepared in about 10 minutes and the soft and tasty coconut ladoos could be a quick addition to your Navratri sweets list.

Instant Coconut Ladoo Recipe

The recipe of these easy-to-prepare coconut ladoos was shared by the content creator Sakshi Darda on Instagram via her page, @bingehousebysakshi. The recipe of these coconut ladoos is given below.

Ingredients Required For Instant Coconut Ladoos

Here are the list of ingredients required to make these quick coconut ladoos:

2 cups desiccated coconut

1 cup milk

1/4 cup milk powder

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

1-2 teaspoons ghee

Edible silver vark for garnishing (Optional)

All the ingredients used in the making of this sweet dish are easily available at home on any normal day.

Steps To Make Coconut Ladoos

Step 1: Toasting of coconut

To make this delicious ladoo, take some ghee in a pan and heat it over low fire. Put the desiccated coconut into it and stir gently for a few minutes. Keep the temperature low so that the coconut does not become brown.

Step 2: Add milk powder

Now mix in the milk powder into the coconut to ensure its even distribution.

Step 3: Adding milk

Pour milk into it and keep stirring until all the ingredients form a mixture.

Step 4: Adding sugar and cardamom

Add sugar and cardamom powder to the mixture and keep stirring until the sugar gets dissolved in it. It should now thicken.

Step 5: Making the shape of ladoo

After this let the mixture cool down to the point where you can touch it comfortably but not too cold. Now grease your hands a little and roll the mixture in ball form.

Step 6: Finally, coat them with coconut

Dip the ladoos in the additional desiccated coconut. Put some edible silver vark on the ladoos if you want to decorate them.

Tips For Getting Soft And Tasty Coconut Ladoos

Do not roast the coconut till it changes color, as roasting the coconut gently retains its mild taste. In case the mixture is too soft, you can fry it a little more on low flame by stirring constantly. If the mixture is stiff, cool it down a bit before molding it.

An Easy Sweet Recipe For Navratri Bhog List

This recipe is perfect for preparing an easy and homemade sweet dish in your kitchen during this festival. But remember that it is made only for bhog and not for vrat purposes. As this recipe requires the use of milk and milk powder in it, it may not be suitable for fasting purposes in every household.

Regardless of whether you make it as a part of your Navratri festivities or bhog offerings according to your traditions, these coconut ladoos are easy to prepare in Navratri.