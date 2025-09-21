During Navratri 2025, experts emphasize the importance of hydration, balanced meals, and moderate activity to stay energized and healthy while fasting. Nutrient-dense foods and mindful eating can help maintain energy and overall well-being.

Navratri is more than a festival. For many, it's nine days of devotion, celebration, and self-discipline through fasting. However, amidst rituals, keeping the body nourished and energised can be a challenge. Nutritionists and wellness experts emphasise that mindful food choices, hydration, and moderate activity are key to staying energetic and healthy during the nine-day festival.

Dr Deepali Sharma, clinical nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, underlined the importance of nutrient-dense foods.

"Complex carbohydrates such as rajgira (amaranth) and samak rice are excellent options, as they release energy slowly and help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Healthy fats can be added through ghee, coconut oil, nuts like almonds and walnuts, and seeds such as pumpkin and sunflower seeds. Proteins are equally essential and can be included through paneer, yoghurt, milk, and other dairy products to keep you fuller for longer and support muscle strength during fasting," she said.

She added that fruits such as bananas, apples, and pomegranates provide essential vitamins and hydration during long fasting hours. "Together, these foods ensure a balanced diet that supports both energy and nutrition," Dr Sharma explained.

Highlighting meal planning during the festive fast, Dr Anshul Singh, Team Leader, Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics at Artemis Hospitals, said, "Navratri is a highly celebrated festival. While fasting, it is important to focus on nutrient-dense meals that are satisfying yet light. Staples like sabudana, kuttu, and rajgira can be prepared in healthier forms -- steaming or boiling instead of deep frying -- to retain nutrition."

Dr Singh also advised avoiding high-calorie foods and emphasised the importance of hydration. "Rather than opting for tea or coffee, which dehydrate the body, people should prefer infused water, coconut water, herbal teas, or lemon water. Keeping hydrated is crucial," she said.

On the subject of physical activity, experts recommend moderation. Dr. Sharma noted, "Gentle exercises such as walking, yoga, and breathing practices are ideal while fasting, as they maintain circulation and mental calmness without causing fatigue. These practices not only keep the body physically active but also help in maintaining a healthy daily routine, ensuring you don't feel sluggish or lethargic during the fasting period. Listening to your body is important; avoid strenuous workouts and instead focus on activities that restore energy and balance."

Dr Singh pointed out that the festival itself offers opportunities for activity. "Navratri is full of energy--people indulge in Garba and Dandiya, which can themselves be enjoyable forms of exercise. However, moderation is key so that the body doesn't dehydrate or lose excess salts," she said.

From a wellness perspective, Tanya Khubchandani, founder of Elixir Wellness, highlighted the role of proteins in sustaining energy during fasts. "When meals are rich in protein, energy remains steady, preventing sugar crashes that come with heavy carbohydrate intake," she explained.

Maintaining immunity is another concern during seasonal changes and fasting. Dr Sharma advised incorporating vitamin C-rich fruits such as oranges, kiwis, strawberries, and amla. "Vitamin C-rich fruits such as oranges, strawberries, kiwis, and amla are powerful immunity boosters. Nuts and seeds like sunflower and pumpkin provide essential nutrients, while herbal teas made with tulsi, ginger, or peppermint can improve immunity and also support better digestion and sleep," she added.

Khubchandani also emphasised balance at mealtimes. "After a day of fasting, people often binge on fried or sugary foods, which only causes fatigue. Instead, one well-balanced, nutritious meal with proteins, healthy carbs, and vegetables ensures you feel lighter and more energised," she explained.

So, during fasting, experts advise planning your entire day's meals wisely, prioritising hydration, including protein and immunity-boosting foods, and engaging in moderate physical activity during the festivity.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before making any changes to your diet, fitness, or lifestyle, especially during fasting. (ANI)