Navratri 2025: On first day of Sharadiya Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. She is known as daughter of Himalayas and wife of Lord Shiva. This goddess, holding a trident and a lotus, is considered a symbol of stability, penance, and new life

Sharadiya Navratri will begin on the upcoming September 22nd. During this time, the nine different forms of the Goddess are worshipped. On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri will be worshipped. Let's learn in detail about the rituals, mantras, and rules for worshipping Shailputri.

Goddess Shailputri

On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. In Sanskrit, the Himalayas are called 'Shail'. As the Goddess resides in the Himalayas, she was named Shailputri. Goddess Shailputri is also known by names like Vrishorudha, Sati, Hemavati, and Uma. By the grace of Goddess Shailputri, a person develops qualities of penance.

The Form of Goddess Shailputri

To describe Goddess Shailputri, her form is of a fair complexion. The Goddess also wears white garments. Her vehicle is a bull. Goddess Shailputri holds a trident in her left hand and a lotus in her right hand. This form of the Goddess represents gentleness, compassion, affection, and patience.

Chant these mantras during Goddess Shailputri's puja

Om Devi Shailaputryai Namah॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shailaputri Rupena Samsthita। Namastasyai, Namastasyai, Namastasyai Namo Namah॥

Vande Vanchhitalabhaya Chandrardhakritashekharam। Vrisharudham Shuladharam Shailaputrim Yashasvinim॥

Goddess Shailputri's Favorite Offering

You can offer white-colored items to Goddess Shailputri, such as kheer or white sweets.

The Story of Goddess Shailputri

There is a mythological story about the form of Goddess Shailputri. It is said about the Goddess that when she was reborn in the form of Mata Parvati, she was in human form. To attain a divine form like Lord Shiva and to have him as her husband, the Mother performed severe penance. After this, Lord Shiva accepted her as his consort. It is believed that this ascetic form of Mata Parvati is known as Goddess Shailputri.