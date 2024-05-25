Navigating thyroid disorders: Understanding impact on Women's health

Thyroid disorders, like hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, affect metabolism and hormonal balance, leading to varied symptoms. In women, they can disrupt menstrual cycles, ovulation, pregnancy, and menopause, emphasizing the need for management and treatment to reduce risks

The thyroid is caused as a result of increased or decreased levels of thyroid hormones produced by the glands. These glands maintain the metabolism function in our body. There are two types of commonly known thyroid – Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism.

According to Dr. Srinivas Kandula Consultant Endocrinologist CARE Hospitals Nampally Hyderabad,

Symptoms of thyroid experienced by individuals can differ due to its various types. Hyperthyroidism can cause symptoms like weight loss, sweating, sensitivity to hot temperatures, increase in appetite, weakness etc while Hypothyroidism causes weight gain, fatigue, hair loss, increase in blood pressure, constipation and depression. Thyroid disorders can affect your body function as symptoms look similar to other diseases. Thyroid disorders can cause hormonal imbalances but may also lead to other conditions if medical attention is not given. Experts are also of the opinion that this condition can be managed with lifestyle and dietary changes before it becomes severe in nature. The optimal functioning of thyroid glands is crucial for various factors in the body like energy levels, moods and even the heart rate of an individual.

For women, the onset of thyroid disease can have an effect on their menstrual cycle making it irregular. For women trying to conceive a child, it may become more difficult due to thyroid. Symptoms of this condition are to be managed or treated to decrease future risks. Different stages of the menstruation cycle can also be altered due to hormonal imbalances caused by thyroid glands. Here are a few symptoms to watch out for –

1. The onset of puberty can start ahead of time or not on time due to thyroid problems. It can also affect the amount of blood flow experienced during the menstrual cycle making it either heavy or light in nature. Irregular periods can also be a result of a thyroid condition.

2. In the case of reproduction in the female body – the ovulation cycle has a risk of being stopped or being uneven. Production of cysts is also a risk factor that can be associated with thyroid problems. Breast milk may also be produced as a result of underactive thyroid glands.

3. For women with a thyroid condition pregnancy can be a challenging phase. It can lead to complications like miscarriage, stillbirth and a rare risk of heart failure. For someone with more production of thyroid hormones, they may experience severe morning sickness and elevated blood pressure.

4. Menopause can also become untimely due to thyroid. Mood swings and insomnia are the few symptoms associated with it.

Thus thyroid disorders significantly impact various aspects of health, particularly in women. Whether it's irregular menstrual cycles, difficulty conceiving, complications during pregnancy, or disruptions in menopause, the effects can be profound and far-reaching. Managing thyroid conditions through lifestyle changes, dietary adjustments, and medical interventions is crucial to mitigate risks and improve overall well-being. Early detection and treatment are essential to prevent complications such as miscarriage, stillbirth, or heart failure during pregnancy. By addressing symptoms promptly and maintaining optimal thyroid function, individuals can better regulate their metabolism, energy levels, mood, and reproductive health. Awareness of these connections and proactive management can empower individuals, especially women, to navigate thyroid disorders more effectively and lead healthier lives.

