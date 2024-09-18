Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2024: Addressing HIV challenges for older adults

    Observed annually on September 18, National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day 2024 highlights the unique challenges faced by older adults living with HIV, promoting awareness and tailored support.
     

    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 7:05 AM IST

    National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day, observed on September 18, 2024, is a pivotal occasion dedicated to highlighting the intersection of aging and HIV/AIDS. This day aims to bring attention to the unique challenges faced by older adults living with HIV, a demographic that has often been overlooked in broader HIV/AIDS discussions.

    Understanding the Intersection of HIV and Aging
    People living with HIV are living longer because of medical improvements, but many are now dealing with the challenges of aging while infected. HIV therapy and long-term impacts can exacerbate age-related health problems, including heart disease and several malignancies, which older persons with HIV are more likely to experience. The confluence of HIV with aging poses a distinct set of medical and psychological issues that demand focused care.

    Addressing Stigma and Social Isolation
    For older persons living with HIV, stigma and isolation are major concerns. The combined burden of growing older and having a disease that is still highly stigmatized can make many people feel excluded. Overall wellbeing and mental health may suffer as a result of this social isolation. The goal of National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day is to dispel these myths and encourage more social inclusion and support for this marginalized population.

    Promoting Education and Tailored Healthcare
    The day provides a crucial forum for promoting better healthcare practices and materials designed especially for HIV-positive older individuals. It highlights how important it is for medical professionals to give thorough, compassionate treatment that attends to these people's emotional and medical requirements.

    In conclusion, National HIV/AIDS and Aging Knowledge Day 2024 is critical to promoting improved support networks for older persons living with HIV, decreasing stigma, and increasing public knowledge of the disease. It draws attention to the necessity of providing healthcare for this expanding population in a way that is more responsive and inclusive.

