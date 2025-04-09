Jaya Bachchan Birthday: Net worth difference with Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan's wife and actress Jaya Bhaduri was born on April 9, 1948, in Jabalpur. She is celebrating her 77th birthday today
Amitabh and Jaya Bhaduri's love blossomed on the set of 'Guddi'. Following their parents' advice, they got married on June 3, 1973
Amitabh Bachchan was born on October 11, 1942, in Allahabad (Prayagraj). There is a 6-year age difference between Jaya and him
Amitabh and Jaya have been married for over 52 years. But even today, they are called a mismatched couple. Here, we are telling you about some big differences
Amitabh Bachchan's height makes his character powerful. The 6.2 feet tall Big B's wife, Jaya, is only 5.2 feet tall. There is a one-foot difference between them
For 2022-23, Jaya Bachchan has personal assets of Rs 1,63,56,190. At the same time, Amitabh Bachchan's assets were reported to be Rs 273,74,96,590
Amitabh-Jaya's movable property is worth Rs 849.11 crore, while immovable property is worth Rs 729.77 crore
The 'Abhimaan' actress has a bank balance of Rs 10,11,33,172, while Big B has Rs 120,45,62,083 in his bank
Jaya Amitabh has worked in superhit films like Sholay, Abhimaan, Guddi, Mili, Zanjeer, Silsila, Bawarchi, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
