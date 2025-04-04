user
Weight Loss Guide: 5 plank variations to help you lose weight

When it comes to workouts that deliver results without fancy equipment, planks are a go-to move. Not only do they target your core, but they also help improve posture, stability, and overall strength. And yes they can aid in weight loss too.
 

Weight Loss Guide: 5 plank variations to help you lose weight
Srishti ms
Srishti ms
Published: Apr 4, 2025, 4:25 PM IST

Here are 5 plank variations that can boost your metabolism, burn calories, and tone your body faster than the basic hold.

1. Forearm Plank
The classic forearm plank is where it all begins. It targets your core, shoulders, and glutes.

How to do it:
- Start on your forearms with elbows aligned under shoulders.
- Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.
- Engage your core and hold for 30–60 seconds.

Why it works:  
It activates your deep core muscles and builds a solid foundation for harder variations.

2. Plank with Shoulder Taps
This one adds a stability challenge, forcing your core to work harder to resist rotation.

How to do it:
- Start in a high plank (arms extended).
- Tap your left shoulder with your right hand, then switch.
- Keep your hips as still as possible.

Tip: Move slow and controlled for maximum burn.

3. Side Plank
A killer move for your obliques (the muscles on the sides of your core).

How to do it:
- Lie on your side with legs stacked.
- Support your body on one forearm and lift your hips.
- Hold for 30 seconds per side.

Bonus: Add a hip dip or leg lift to increase intensity.

4. Plank Jacks
This cardio-infused version is perfect for torching calories.

How to do it:
- Start in a high plank.
- Jump your feet out and in, like a jumping jack.
- Keep your core tight and back flat.

Why it works:
It increases your heart rate and adds fat-burning potential.

5. Spiderman Plank
Targets the abs and also works your hips and thighs.

How to do it:
- In a high plank, bring your right knee toward your right elbow.
- Return to plank and repeat on the left.
- Alternate sides at a controlled pace.

Feel the burn? That’s your abs waking up!

Tips for Best Results

- Start slow and focus on form.
- Do 3 sets of 30 seconds per variation or combine them in a circuit.
- Mix planks into your regular workouts for variety and faster results.
- Pair with a balanced diet and cardio for maximum weight loss.

Planks might seem simple, but don’t underestimate their power. With just a few minutes a day, these plank variations can strengthen your body, fire up your metabolism, and help you shed those extra pounds all without stepping into a gym.
 

Latest Videos
