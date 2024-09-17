Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Credit Card Frauds: 5 Key strategies to safeguard yourself in 2024

    Credit card fraud is increasingly prevalent and can affect anyone. By staying vigilant and taking the right precautions, you can significantly reduce your risk.
     

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 5:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 5:49 PM IST

    With credit card fraud rising due to increased digital transactions and ease of scams, many are losing money online and offline. By staying informed and adopting preventive measures, you can safeguard yourself against these threats. Here are five effective strategies to protect yourself.
     

    article_image2

    Protect your personal information 

    Make sure you never give any card information to third parties, including your PIN, CVV code, or personal details, especially over the phone or on social media. Never give out such information over the phone; be careful what and how much you divulge.
     

    article_image3

    Monitor account activity regularly
     
    Even though it could seem like a dull job, you need to set aside some time each day to keep an eye on the usage of your credit card and account. This is to make sure there are no unauthorized purchases or other fees. For added security, maintain a record of all offline transactions along with receipts.

    article_image4

    Use secure payment methods 

    Make sure you are spending your money on reputable, safe websites that use HTTPS encryption when you shop online. To prevent data theft, stay away from clicking on unidentified websites and avoid using public wifi when making payments.
     

    article_image5

    Use Two-factor authorization 

    If possible, use two-factor authorisation to ensure an additional layer of protection since it requires a verification code in addition to your password to access the card payment. To keep track of your banking activity, you should also enable notifications and alerts for charges and bank transactions.

    article_image6

    Keep your physical card safe 

    When using your credit card in public, use caution. Keep it visible at all times, and make sure you destroy all previous bank statements and personal information before throwing them away.
    The best defense against these cybercriminals for your hard-earned money is to remain knowledgeable and vigilant. Make sure you take appropriate action and file cybercrime complaints by getting in touch with the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP).

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heart Attacks in Youth: Stress to sedentary habits-4 key factors that can risk your life RBA

    Heart Attacks in Youth: Stress to sedentary habits-4 key factors that can risk your life

    Simple ways to figure out your skin type at home RTM

    Simple ways to figure out your skin type at home

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs ATG

    Why is pind daan performed in Gaya? Significance, reasons, mythological beliefs

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain NTI

    Can alcohol cause memory loss? Effects of wine and beer on brain

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully NTI

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 13 for under Rs 40,000 Amazon reveals biggest Apple deal of Great Indian Festival 2024 gcw

    iPhone 13 for under Rs 40,000 in Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024? Check details

    hockey Jugraj Singh strikes late as India beat China 1-0 to win fifth Asian Champions Trophy title scr

    Jugraj Singh strikes late as India beat China 1-0 to win fifth Asian Champions Trophy title

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Three-Day Event in Puducherry a Celebration of Bharat Shakti

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Three-Day Event in Puducherry a Celebration of Bharat Shakti

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know NTI

    Did Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' voice Lord Ram in 'The Legend of Ramayana'? Here's what to know

    Bengaluru Whitefiled mall criticised for VIP toilet policy requiring Rs thousand minimum spend for access vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefiled mall faces backlash over Rs 1000 minimum spend requirement for 'VIP toilet' access

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon