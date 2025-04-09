L2 Empuraan Box office collection Day 13: Mohanlal starrer mints Rs. 101 crore; Check

Read Full Gallery

L2 Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, has achieved remarkable box office success despite controversies. The film, which follows Stephen Nedumpally’s return to Kerala, has grossed over ₹250 crore worldwide. It also faced legal scrutiny and criticism, leading to scene modifications

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s third directorial, L2 Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal in the lead, has seen impressive box office success despite facing controversy. According to trade reports from Sacnilk, the film amassed ₹101.15 crore net in India by its second Tuesday. It collected ₹88.25 crore in its first week, followed by ₹2.9 crore on Friday, ₹3.35 crore on Saturday, ₹3.85 crore on Sunday, and ₹1.55 crore on Monday. The worldwide earnings have surpassed ₹250 crore, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam film. ALSO READ: L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection Day 11: Mohanlal starrer going strong despite controversy; Collects THIS

Kerala Collections and Industry Milestone In Kerala alone, the film grossed over ₹80 crore and is approaching the record of 2018 (2023), which earned over ₹88 crore in the region. The production team acknowledged this milestone, highlighting that the film is among the elite few to cross ₹80 crore in Kerala, marking a new chapter in history.

Plot and Controversies The film revolves around Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab’raam (Mohanlal), who returns to Kerala upon learning that his brother, CM Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas), has allied with extremist Baldev (Abhimanyu Singh). As he momentarily shifts his focus from dismantling drug cartels, his allies, including Zayed Masood (Prithviraj) and Priyadarshini (Manju Warrier), have personal stakes in the conflict. The film faced criticism for its portrayal of the 2002 Gujarat riots, leading to modifications in scenes and character names. Additionally, the team encountered legal scrutiny, including IT notices and ED raids.

