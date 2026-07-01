Tiredness, brain fog, poor concentration, a quiet reliance on coffee that slowly grows louder. The insidious part is that during a demanding clinical day, you often miss it entirely — it surfaces only at the end, when the adrenaline drops.

Sleep deprivation is an occupational reality in medicine, not a complaint. On most nights I aim for 6–8 hours; on many, I get 5–6. On some, none at all. Emergency admissions, on-call duties, critically ill patients — these don't negotiate with your sleep schedule. The effects are not subtle. Tiredness, brain fog, poor concentration, a quiet reliance on coffee that slowly grows louder. The insidious part is that during a demanding clinical day, you often miss it entirely — it surfaces only at the end, when the adrenaline drops.

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So what do I actually do?

I sleep when I can — including short power naps between cases when the opportunity exists. I move: walks, yoga, deep breathing. I eat early and keep meals light. I protect my evenings when I'm able to. I stay mindful of how much caffeine I'm leaning on, because that number tells me something.

What I've also learned— is to recognise my own limits without guilt. Practising in surgical oncology builds a certain tolerance for sleep deprivation, almost like a conditioned reflex. But tolerance is not immunity. Self-awareness is still the job. Ultimately, a physician who is depleted cannot give full attention to the person in front of them. Taking care of yourself is not separate from taking care of your patients. It is the same act.

Comment : National Doctor's Day - Anjali Ajaikumar, Director, Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospitals

Being a doctor is not merely a profession. It is a journey, a profound calling defined by unwavering commitment, empathy, and resilience. From bringing a new life into the world, to navigating the most complex medical challenges, doctors carry a monumental responsibility with grace and courage. While medical science and healthcare continue to advance at an extraordinary pace, the true spirit of the sector lies in the trust and human connection a patient builds with their doctor.

This day highlights the need to support doctors beyond mere appreciation, and to reflect on the evolving role of physicians in a healthcare landscape defined by rapid innovation and growing complexity. It also acknowledges the importance of supporting the well-being of healthcare professionals, recognising that they need care as well. National Doctor’s Day is an opportunity to express our gratitude to doctors and every healthcare professional whose dedication and selfless efforts continue to strengthen the healthcare sector and improve our lives in various ways.

Dr. Esha R Shanbhag, Associate Consultant - Gyneacological Oncology