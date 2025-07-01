On National Doctors’ Day, AIIMS Delhi paid tribute to doctors for their compassion, innovation, and tireless service. Director Dr M Srinivas called them “true architects of a healthier future,” uniting tradition and technology in patient care.

On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, honoured the vital role of doctors across India and beyond, praising their compassion, dedication, and resilience in advancing medical care through both traditional service and cutting-edge innovation.

AIIMS Delhi director hails doctors

AIIMS Delhi joined the entire nation in expressing their highest gratitude and utmost respect on July 1 --National Doctors' Day.

On the occasion, Dr (Prof) M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "Let us take this moment not only to celebrate our doctors but also to think about the significance of empathy, integrity, and lifelong learning in the pursuit of healing and hope. Thank you so much, all doctors: We appreciate your service, sacrifice, solidarity, and spirit. You are the true architects of a healthier future."

"This day is not merely a ceremonial occasion but a moving tribute to the compassion, brilliance, and determination with which doctors serve humanity," Stated AIIMS Delhi in a statement.

"In contemporary terms, the practice of medicine includes AI-assisted diagnosis, robotic precision surgeries, and a solo practitioner located somewhere in rural India, where the lone doctor looks after complete care. From the most advanced ICUs to the most neglected terrains, they are all united by a common cause--that of standing together in the service of life," it said

"At AIIMS, we pride ourselves on working with some of the finest minds and the kindest hearts--doctors of moral calibre, who excel, adapt to technological frontiers, and demonstrate uncompromised great solidarity with their patients and their fellow doctors," said AIIMS Delhi.

PM Modi wishes doctors

Earlier, PM Modi wished all Doctors on the occasion, "Best wishes to all hardworking doctors on Doctors Day. Our doctors have made a mark for their dexterity and diligence. Equally notable is their spirit of compassion. They are truly protectors of health and pillars of humanity. Their contribution in strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure is indeed exceptional."

In India, National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1. The celebration of Doctors' Day is an attempt to emphasise the value of doctors in our lives and to offer them our respect by commemorating one of their greatest representatives.