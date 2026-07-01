Today, July 1, is National Doctors' Day. This year's theme, ‘Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?’, puts the focus on the well-being of doctors themselves.

Every year on July 1, India celebrates National Doctors' Day. It's our chance to recognise the incredible contribution doctors make to our society and to honour their commitment to saving lives. This day is a reminder of how hard our healthcare workers toil, often under immense pressure, to care for patients. It also aims to make the public more aware of the importance of good healthcare, highlighting the sacrifice and compassion of our doctors.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Doctors' Day Theme 2026

This year's theme is ‘Behind the Mask: Who Heals the Healers?’. This is a really important one. It shines a light on the physical, mental, and emotional health of doctors. The message is simple: the people who care for us also need care and support. It opens up a much-needed conversation about the heavy workload, workplace stress, and mental health challenges that doctors face, and why we need to create a better work environment for them.

Why is Doctors' Day on July 1?

The date was chosen to honour Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a legendary doctor, Bharat Ratna awardee, and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. July 1st marks both his birth and death anniversary.

Who was Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy?

Dr. B.C. Roy was a true giant. He was a brilliant doctor, a teacher, a freedom fighter, and a sharp administrator who played a key role in building the foundation of India's healthcare sector. Besides his medical achievements, he also made his mark as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. He was the driving force behind setting up several top medical institutions across the country. For his outstanding service, the nation honoured him with the 'Bharat Ratna', India's highest civilian award, in 1961.

The Importance of This Day

This day reminds us of the vital role doctors play in public health and in saving human lives. From diagnosing illnesses and performing complex surgeries to fighting on the frontlines during pandemics and health emergencies, their service is priceless. Let's use this day to thank them for their expertise, compassion, and dedication to their patients.

The Need to Support Our Healthcare Workers

While we celebrate their achievements, it's also important to talk about the challenges they face. Long working hours, immense mental stress, and a constantly growing number of patients take a toll. Prioritising the mental well-being of our healthcare workers is the only way to ensure a stronger healthcare system and better patient care for everyone.