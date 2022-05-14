Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Know the rituals and fasting rules to follow on this day

    Narasimha Jayanti is one of the most important Hindu holidays, commemorating Lord Vishnu's fourth incarnation. Narasimha is composed of two Sanskrit words that tell the account of the Lord's incarnation. Know all about the rituals and fasting rituals.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 14, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    Narasimha Jayanti is one of the most important Hindu holidays, commemorating Lord Vishnu's fourth incarnation. Narasimha is composed of two Sanskrit words that tell the account of the Lord's incarnation. 'Nara' means man and 'Simha' means lion, which characterises Lord Vishnu's half-human, half-lion form.

    Every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, Narasimha Jayanti is observed. This year it is held on Saturday, May 14.

    Know the rituals

    Devotees should do a particular puja using Lord Narasimha and Goddess Laxmi images. To appease God, they should present flowers, sweets, kumkum, Kesar, and coconut to the Lord and chant the Narasimha mantra with a rudraksha mala. On the day that the fruit is offered in the hereafter, one should abstain from doing anything bad.

    Fasting rituals

    On the day of Narasimha Jayanti, many Hindu worshippers observe a day-long fast. During the Brahma muhurta, devotees should get up early and change their attire after having a bath. They should then fast on this day from sunrise until sunrise the next day. During the fasting time, devotees may eat one meal per day, which must not contain any cereals or grains. It is stated that fasting on Narasimha Jayanti cleanses people of all difficulties and misdeeds.

    According to the Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 03:23 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, and will go until 12:46 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. On May 14, Narasimha Jayanti will be observed.

    According to the scriptures, Lord Vishnu is said to have transformed into Lord Narsimha during the sunset on Vaishakha Chaturdashi, which is why the Puja is performed at the same time. The day also represents adhering to Dharma and performing good actions.

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
