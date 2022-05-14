Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Narasimha Jayanti 2022: Know date, puja timings, significance and more

    First Published May 14, 2022

    Narasimha Jayanti is one of the most important Hindu holidays, commemorating Lord Vishnu's fourth incarnation. Narasimha is composed of two Sanskrit words that tell the account of the Lord's incarnation. 'Nara' means man and 'Simha' means lion, which characterises Lord Vishnu's half-human, half-lion form.

    Every year on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha, Narasimha Jayanti is observed. Narasimha Chaturdashi is another name for this day. Narsimha Jayanti is held this year on Saturday, May 14.

    Date & Time of Narasimha Jayanti 2022

    According to the Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 03:23 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, and will go until 12:46 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. On May 14, Narasimha Jayanti will be observed.

    Puja Muhurta for Narasimha Jayanti 2022

    Lord Narasimha is often worshipped in the evening since Lord Vishnu is said to have taken the incarnation in the evening. The auspicious times to worship Lord Narasimha this year are from 04:22 pm to 07:04 pm on May 14.

    Significance of Narasimha Jayanti 2022

    Prahlad was a devout follower of Lord Vishnu, according to Hinduism. He used to pray to the Lord all hours of the day and night, which irritated his father, King Hiranyakashipu. He attempted to murder Prahlad multiple times but was never successful.

    Lord Vishnu arrived in half lion and half human form to defend Prahlad and to terminate the evil power, killing the despotic Hiranyakashipu to commemorate the triumph of good over evil. According to the scriptures, Lord Vishnu is said to have transformed into Lord Narsimha during the sunset on Vaishakha Chaturdashi, which is why the Puja is performed at the same time. The day also represents adhering to Dharma and performing good actions.

    Last Updated May 14, 2022, 1:24 PM IST
