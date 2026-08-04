From grocery stores to e-commerce platforms, prices ending in ₹99 or ₹999 are everywhere. While they may seem random, these figures are part of a carefully designed marketing strategy known as charm pricing. By making products appear cheaper than they actually are, retailers tap into consumer psychology to encourage purchases. Despite changing shopping habits and digital payments, this pricing tactic remains one of the most effective tools in retail.

One of the biggest reasons behind charm pricing is the way our brains process numbers. Psychologists refer to this as the left-digit effect, where people pay more attention to the first digit of a price than the last.

For instance, a product priced at ₹999 is often mentally grouped with the ₹900 range rather than being seen as almost ₹1,000. Although the difference is just one rupee, shoppers subconsciously perceive the lower first digit as representing better value. This subtle psychological bias can significantly influence buying decisions, especially during quick purchases.