Gardening Hacks: 8 Easy Ways to Use Home-Grown Aloe Vera Every Day
Do you have lush green aloe vera blooming in your garden? Here's how you can use it in your day-to-day life. Keep scrolling to learn more.
Evergreen aloe vera!
Aloe vera is incredibly rich in vitamins, minerals, and moisture. When used in the best way, one can derive maximum benefits. From good skin to luscious hair, here's how to make the most of this multi-beneficial plant.
Calming Skin Irritations & Bug Bites
Aloe vera gel provides a natural cooling sensation that minimises inflammation. This plant is great for severe blistering or scarring.
Daily Facial Moisturiser
Fresh aloe vera gel acts as an excellent lightweight, oil-free moisturiser for your face and neck. It makes skin smooth and hydrated and helps heal acne.
Leave-In Hair Conditioner
Apply gel through your hair and scalp after showering. Comb it through to distribute it evenly; you do not need to wash it out. Let it stay for clean, smooth hair.
Revitalising Eye Mask
Scoop out a tiny bit of fresh aloe gel and gently pat it under your eyes. Great for de-puffing and reducing dark circles.
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