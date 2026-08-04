It's not just the ₹10 note; every currency note has a picture with a purpose. These aren't just random designs. The Reserve Bank of India ensures every image on a note carries a special message.

The ₹20 note features heritage sites, the ₹50 note a historical place, the ₹100 note a famous structure, and the ₹200 and ₹500 notes show images reflecting Indian heritage.

Similarly, the old ₹10 note used wildlife to showcase India's natural wealth.

But aren't these on the new ₹10 note?

The new Mahatma Gandhi (New Series) ₹10 note, which came out in 2018, features the Konark Sun Temple on its back. That's why you won't find the deer, elephant, and rhinoceros on the new notes. However, the old ₹10 notes are still valid and in circulation, so we still get to see them.

An interesting fact

The selection of these animals for the old ₹10 note wasn't random at all. The RBI chose them as symbols of India's forests, biodiversity, and commitment to wildlife conservation. That's how they became one of the symbols that represent India globally. So, the deer, elephant, and rhinoceros on the ₹10 note are more than just pictures. They are symbols of India's natural treasures and biodiversity. That small note in our hands tells a great story about our country.