Old Rs 10 Note Secrets: The Fascinating Reason Behind Its Wildlife Illustration
Ever wondered why the old ₹10 note featured a rhino, elephant, and deer? Discover the fascinating story behind the iconic wildlife design, its symbolism, and why it became one of India's most memorable currency notes.
Indian Currancy
We handle money every single day for our daily needs. But have you ever stopped to look closely at your currency notes? Take the old ₹10 note, for instance. Did you ever notice the images of a deer, an elephant, and a rhinoceros on its back? Let's find out why the RBI featured these three animals.
Why were these animal photos printed?
The animals on the back of the old ₹10 note symbolise India's incredible wildlife. Each animal has its own meaning.
- The rhinoceros represents Assam's world-famous Kaziranga National Park.
- The elephant is India's National Heritage Animal and plays a vital role in the forest's ecological balance.
- The deer stands for the delicate wildlife found across India's many forests.
The RBI chose these three images to send a message about India's history, culture, and its status as one of the world's most biodiverse nations.
This is not just a design..
It's not just the ₹10 note; every currency note has a picture with a purpose. These aren't just random designs. The Reserve Bank of India ensures every image on a note carries a special message.
The ₹20 note features heritage sites, the ₹50 note a historical place, the ₹100 note a famous structure, and the ₹200 and ₹500 notes show images reflecting Indian heritage.
Similarly, the old ₹10 note used wildlife to showcase India's natural wealth.
But aren't these on the new ₹10 note?
The new Mahatma Gandhi (New Series) ₹10 note, which came out in 2018, features the Konark Sun Temple on its back. That's why you won't find the deer, elephant, and rhinoceros on the new notes. However, the old ₹10 notes are still valid and in circulation, so we still get to see them.
An interesting fact
The selection of these animals for the old ₹10 note wasn't random at all. The RBI chose them as symbols of India's forests, biodiversity, and commitment to wildlife conservation. That's how they became one of the symbols that represent India globally. So, the deer, elephant, and rhinoceros on the ₹10 note are more than just pictures. They are symbols of India's natural treasures and biodiversity. That small note in our hands tells a great story about our country.
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