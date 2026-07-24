Escape Bengaluru this monsoon with scenic train journeys to various destinations. Travel to Mangaluru through the Western Ghats, enjoying misty hills and waterfalls, or take a shorter trip to Sakleshpur for its green valleys and coffee plantations. A quick ride to Mysuru offers views of lush countryside.

Escape Bengaluru this monsoon with scenic train journeys offering misty hills, waterfalls and lush greenery. Explore destinations, travel time, recommended trains and regional delicacies for an unforgettable rail adventure.

Bengaluru to Mangaluru

Destination: Mangaluru

Travel Time: Around 10–12 hours

Train: Matsyagandha Express or Kannur Express

Foods to Savour: Mangalorean Fish Curry, Neer Dosa, Goli Baje, Kori Rotti

Watch the Western Ghats come alive as your train winds through mist-covered hills, dense forests and countless waterfalls. The Bengaluru–Mangaluru route is among India's most scenic monsoon rail journeys. Step off the train to savour authentic coastal delicacies like neer dosa and fish curry. It's the perfect blend of breathtaking views and unforgettable flavours.

Bengaluru to Sakleshpur

Destination: Sakleshpur

Travel Time: Around 5–6 hours

Train: Yesvantpur–Mangaluru Express or Karwar Express

Foods to Savour: Filter Coffee, Akki Roti, Kadubu, Malnad Chicken Curry

Sakleshpur transforms into a green paradise during the rains, with misty valleys and coffee plantations stretching as far as the eye can see. The train journey through tunnels and bridges is a monsoon favourite. Enjoy freshly brewed Malnad coffee and local delicacies after arrival. Every turn offers a picture-perfect landscape.

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Bengaluru to Mysuru

Destination: Mysuru

Travel Time: Around 2.5–3 hours

Train: Vande Bharat Express or Shatabdi Express

Foods to Savour: Mysore Pak, Bisi Bele Bath, Mysore Masala Dosa, Filter Coffee

The short rail journey to Mysuru becomes even more beautiful during the monsoon, with rain-soaked countryside and lush paddy fields along the way. Fast and comfortable trains make it an ideal weekend getaway. Once in Mysuru, indulge in the city's iconic sweets and traditional Karnataka cuisine. It's a quick escape packed with charm.

Bengaluru to Araku Valley

Destination: Araku Valley

Travel Time: Around 18–20 hours (via Visakhapatnam)

Train: Prasanthi Express to Visakhapatnam, followed by the Vistadome train to Araku

Foods to Savour: Bamboo Chicken, Araku Coffee, Tribal Millet Dishes, Fresh Corn

Araku Valley offers one of India's most spectacular monsoon rail experiences, with tunnels, waterfalls and deep valleys creating postcard-worthy views. The Vistadome coach adds panoramic scenery throughout the journey. Don't miss the famous bamboo chicken and freshly brewed Araku coffee. This trip is a dream for nature lovers and photography enthusiasts.

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