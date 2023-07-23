Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon Magic: Explore India's top 7 coastal destinations for a serene getaway

    Discover the allure of India's coastal havens during the monsoon season! Immerse yourself in lush green landscapes and sparkling waterfalls at these top seven destinations. From tranquil backwaters in Kerala to serene beaches in Goa, plan your perfect escape.

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    India's coastline offers a plethora of picturesque destinations that become even more enchanting during the monsoon season. With lush green landscapes, sparkling waterfalls, and the invigorating scent of wet earth, these coastal regions are a perfect getaway for travelers seeking a rejuvenating experience. From the sandy shores of Goa to the serene backwaters of Kerala, each place offers a unique experience for travelers. While planning your visit to these coastal destinations during the monsoon, keep in mind that the intensity of rainfall may vary, and certain water-based activities might be restricted for safety reasons. However, witnessing the dramatic transformation of these regions and experiencing the magic of monsoon in India will undoubtedly leave you with unforgettable memories.

    Here are the seven most popular coastal destinations in India this monsoon:

    1. Goa

    Goa, known for its sandy beaches and vibrant nightlife, takes on a different charm during the monsoon. The rainfall breathes new life into the region, transforming it into a lush green paradise. While some shacks and beach activities may be limited, you can explore the Dudhsagar Waterfalls, visit spice plantations, and savor the rich Goan cuisine at various cafes and restaurants.

    2. Kerala

    Fondly called "God's Own Country," Kerala boasts a serene and tranquil atmosphere during the monsoon. The backwaters come alive, and the rain-washed hills add to the region's beauty. Munnar, Wayanad, and Alleppey are must-visit places to experience the captivating beauty of Kerala during the rainy season.

    3. Pondicherry

    This French-inspired coastal town becomes even more charming when raindrops grace its streets. The lush gardens, colonial architecture, and the Bay of Bengal create a romantic ambiance. Enjoy a leisurely stroll by the promenade or indulge in some watersports along the pristine beaches.

    4. Maharashtra - Konkan Coast

    The Konkan Coast in Maharashtra is a treasure trove of natural beauty. From the famous beaches of Alibaug and Ganpatipule to the hill stations like Lonavala and Khandala, the entire region becomes a verdant paradise during the monsoon.

    5. Gokarna, Karnataka

    Often referred to as a quieter version of Goa, Gokarna offers a peaceful retreat during the rainy season. The beaches, surrounded by cliffs and coconut groves, offer a serene escape for travelers seeking solitude. Don't miss a visit to the revered Mahabaleshwar Temple.

    6. Daman and Diu

    These twin islands boast a rich history and stunning beaches. The monsoon brings a fresh vibrancy to the landscapes, making it a perfect destination for nature lovers and history enthusiasts. The imposing forts, churches, and the quaint Diu town are especially alluring during this season.

    7. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Though some parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may experience heavy rainfall, it remains an alluring destination during the monsoon. The lush rainforests, diverse marine life, and crystal-clear waters offer a unique experience for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

