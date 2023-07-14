Monsoon 101: Easy ways to clean your refrigerator during rainy season

Following these simple steps, you can keep your refrigerator clean, fresh, and ready to store your food during the monsoon season.

Cleaning your refrigerator during the monsoon is vital to maintain hygiene and prevent the growth of mold and mildew. Here are some easy steps to clean your refrigerator during the monsoon season:

Empty the refrigerator: Start by removing all the items from your refrigerator. Discard any expired or spoiled food items. Unplug and defrost (if needed): If your refrigerator has a build-up of ice, it's a good time to defrost it. Unplug the refrigerator and let the ice melt naturally. Place towels or absorbent mats to catch any water that may drip. Remove shelves and drawers: Take out all removable shelves, drawers, and compartments from the refrigerator. Wash them with warm water and mild dish soap. Dry them thoroughly before placing them back in. Clean the interior: Use a mixture of warm water and mild dish soap or a solution of equal parts water and vinegar to clean the interior of the refrigerator. Wipe down all surfaces, including the walls, shelves, and door gaskets. Pay extra attention to spills or stains. Clean the door seals: Use a cloth soaked in warm water and mild soap to clean the rubber door seals. Ensure they are free from food debris and clean properly to maintain a tight seal. Clean the exterior: Wipe the exterior of the refrigerator, including the handles and control panels, with a damp cloth. Use a stainless steel cleaner to remove fingerprints and smudges for stainless steel surfaces. Reorganize and restock: Once the refrigerator is clean and dry, organize the items back neat and organised. Check for any expired items before restocking with fresh groceries.

Remember to clean your refrigerator regularly and check for any signs of mold or mildew growth. Keep an eye on the humidity levels and use moisture-absorbing products if necessary to prevent moisture accumulation.