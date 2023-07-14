Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon 101: Easy ways to clean your refrigerator during rainy season

    Following these simple steps, you can keep your refrigerator clean, fresh, and ready to store your food during the monsoon season.

    Monsoon 101: Easy ways to clean your refrigerator during rainy season RBA EAI
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 3:58 PM IST

    Empty the refrigerator, discard expired food, unplug and defrost if necessary. Remove shelves and drawers, wash with warm water and mild dish soap. Clean interior surfaces with a water-vinegar solution. Wipe door seals. Clean exterior with a damp cloth. Restock with fresh groceries. Regularly maintain cleanliness. Cleaning your refrigerator during the monsoon is vital to maintain hygiene and prevent the growth of mold and mildew. Here are some easy steps to clean your refrigerator during the monsoon season:

    Also Read: Here are 7 health advantages of consuming carrots everyday

    Monsoon 101: Easy ways to clean your refrigerator during rainy season RBA EAI

    1. Empty the refrigerator: Start by removing all the items from your refrigerator. Discard any expired or spoiled food items.
    2. Unplug and defrost (if needed): If your refrigerator has a build-up of ice, it's a good time to defrost it. Unplug the refrigerator and let the ice melt naturally. Place towels or absorbent mats to catch any water that may drip.
    3. Remove shelves and drawers: Take out all removable shelves, drawers, and compartments from the refrigerator. Wash them with warm water and mild dish soap. Dry them thoroughly before placing them back in.
    4. Clean the interior: Use a mixture of warm water and mild dish soap or a solution of equal parts water and vinegar to clean the interior of the refrigerator. Wipe down all surfaces, including the walls, shelves, and door gaskets. Pay extra attention to spills or stains.
    5. Clean the door seals: Use a cloth soaked in warm water and mild soap to clean the rubber door seals. Ensure they are free from food debris and clean properly to maintain a tight seal.
    6. Clean the exterior: Wipe the exterior of the refrigerator, including the handles and control panels, with a damp cloth. Use a stainless steel cleaner to remove fingerprints and smudges for stainless steel surfaces.
    7. Reorganize and restock: Once the refrigerator is clean and dry, organize the items back neat and organised. Check for any expired items before restocking with fresh groceries.

    Also Read: Dear adults, here are 5 ways in which you can protect your oral health

    Remember to clean your refrigerator regularly and check for any signs of mold or mildew growth. Keep an eye on the humidity levels and use moisture-absorbing products if necessary to prevent moisture accumulation.

     

     

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Unlocking health benefits of Kiwi: A nutrient-rich fruit for wellness MSW EAI

    Unlocking health benefits of Kiwi: A nutrient-rich fruit for wellness

    Khichdi Recipe: How to make traditional vegetable kitchari RBA EAI

    Khichdi Recipe: How to make traditional vegetable kitchari

    Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar: Embark on a divine pilgrimage to Madhya Pradesh's temples ATG EAI

    Mahakaleshwar to Omkareshwar: Embark on a divine pilgrimage to Madhya Pradesh's temples

    Gwalior fort to Mandu fort: 20 forts of Madhya Pradesh unveiling history and architechtural splendour ATG EAI

    Gwalior fort to Mandu fort: 20 forts of Madhya Pradesh unveiling history and architechtural splendour

    Dakshineshwar to Belur Math: A divine journey through the Spiritual Heartland of West Bengal ATG EAI

    Dakshineshwar to Belur Math: A divine journey through the Spiritual Heartland of West Bengal

    Recent Stories

    Unlocking health benefits of Kiwi: A nutrient-rich fruit for wellness MSW EAI

    Unlocking health benefits of Kiwi: A nutrient-rich fruit for wellness

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner aims to break Djokovic's dominance in the Semi Final showdown osf

    Wimbledon 2023: Jannik Sinner aims to break Djokovic's dominance in the Semi Final showdown

    Madhya Pradesh: Another Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, 8th death in 4 months AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Another Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park, 8th death in 4 months

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29 Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus may launch its first folding phone on August 29; Here's what you can expect

    Frustrated over high electricity bill, Man stabs bill collector in Karnataka's Madikeri vkp

    Frustrated over high electricity bill, Man stabs bill collector in Karnataka's Madikeri

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth snt

    WATCH: PM Modi highlights Kylian Mbappe's popularity in India; says French star 'superhit' among youth

    Video Icon
    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon