Balcony Garden Ideas: 7 Plants That Will Make Your Home Smell Amazing
Balcony Garden: A fragrant home instantly lifts your mood. Many of us use room fresheners and sprays for this, but what if you didn't have to?
Image Credit : Asianet News
Fragrant Plants
Everyone loves a fresh, green, and natural scent. It's so relaxing and just chills you out. Some plants completely change the vibe of your home in the evening, filling it with a beautiful fragrance. The best part? You don't need a huge garden. You can easily grow these plants right in your balcony.
Image Credit : pixabay
Jasmine
Who can say no to the smell of jasmine? It's always at the top of any list of fragrant plants. There are many types, but the night-blooming ones have a really strong scent. You can easily grow jasmine in a pot; it doesn't need much space at all. Just make sure it gets some sunlight and you give it nutrient-rich soil from time to time.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Gandhraj
In Ayurveda, people consider the Gandhraj flower a symbol of purity and fragrance. It's a beautiful white flower. The moment it blooms, the whole area fills with its amazing scent. You can easily grow it in a pot. It's also called the Gardenia plant. It blooms for nearly 200 days a year, which means your home will smell wonderful for more than half the year!
Image Credit : gemini ai
Night Queen
The name says it all! This flower, the Night Queen, blooms at night and spreads its lovely scent all around. As evening sets in, its fragrance slowly starts to fill the air. The Night Queen plant doesn't need a lot of sunlight or water. As long as the soil is moist, it will grow happily. Just add some organic fertiliser once a month, and you can easily grow this plant on your balcony.
Image Credit : gemini ai
Dundu Mallige
Jasmine has many varieties, and Dundu Mallige is one of them. You can grow this beautiful plant on your balcony. When night falls, its fragrance will take over your entire house. This jasmine plant is low-maintenance and doesn't need a lot of water. Just water it when the soil feels dry. A good rule is to water it every 2-3 days in summer and every 4-5 days in winter.
Image Credit : social media
Rajnigandha
Rajnigandha flowers are also white and bloom on long, elegant stems. To grow this super fragrant plant, you need to plant its bulb in a pot. If you take good care of it, it will thrive even on a balcony, spreading its sweet smell for many days. It prefers sandy loam soil, but any soil that drains water well will also work.
