Bangalore's weather is quite moderate. Here are some dog breeds that are a perfect fit for this climate.
Labs are super adaptable and can handle different climates, even warmer ones. Their short, dense coat helps them stay comfy in the heat.
Although they have thick double coats, Golden Retrievers can tolerate warm conditions. Just give them lots of water and shade. They also need regular grooming to be comfortable.
German Shepherds are very adaptable dogs. Their double coat can handle different climates. They need regular grooming, and you must not over-exercise them in extreme heat.
Boxers have short coats and are full of energy. They do great in warm climates, but you must watch them in hot weather so they don't overheat.
If you groom them properly, Cocker Spaniels can manage well in warm climates. They're friendly, affectionate, and enjoy getting regular exercise.
Rottweilers have a short, dense coat and are pretty tough. They can handle warmer weather, but you have to keep them cool and hydrated when it's hot.
Beagles have a short coat and are quite low-maintenance. They are energetic, friendly, and do really well in warmer climates.
